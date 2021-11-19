Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer Sells 2,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total value of $1,110,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $560.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.11 and its 200 day moving average is $435.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.45 and a fifty-two week high of $576.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 126.06, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $247,393,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

