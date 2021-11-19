Monolith Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $17,670.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monolith has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00220081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00088829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

