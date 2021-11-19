Moneywise Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.7% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

