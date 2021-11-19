Monero Classic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,226.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $20,226.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.76 or 0.00411655 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

