Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Sells $75,625.48 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Justin Coulombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $89,825.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Justin Coulombe sold 1,059 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $24,357.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.48. 940,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.99. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. FMR LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $92,769,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

