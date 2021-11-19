Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $25,581,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,283. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

