Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $1,129,300.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $251.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.48. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

