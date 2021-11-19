Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $1,129,300.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.
Shares of MRNA opened at $251.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.48. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
