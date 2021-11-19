Mizuho Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $180.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $139.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion and a PE ratio of -44.59.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Affirm by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $889,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

