Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

MITEY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 108,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

