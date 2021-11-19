Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 670 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 69.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 114,434 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Intel by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 511,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 187,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

