Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average is $172.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

