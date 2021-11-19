Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 165 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $166.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $166.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

