Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $72.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

