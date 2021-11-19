Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MF opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Missfresh has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.42 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

