Minter Network Hits Market Capitalization of $17.54 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $17.54 million and approximately $33,162.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00069435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00176069 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070428 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,046,736,905 coins and its circulating supply is 4,841,527,338 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

