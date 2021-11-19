MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of MNSO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,479. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

