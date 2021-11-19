MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $1,994,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $132,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.63 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $855.66 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

