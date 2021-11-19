Millennium Management LLC Invests $7.65 Million in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 740,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.57% of CM Life Sciences III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMLT. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,839,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMLT stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

