Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,376,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after buying an additional 240,748 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 604,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares in the last quarter.

Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

