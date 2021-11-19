Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 284,085 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of CVRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

CVRX stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

