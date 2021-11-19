Millennium Management LLC Buys 76,354 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1,116.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,924,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iRobot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in iRobot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in iRobot by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in iRobot by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

IRBT stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.