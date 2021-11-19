Millennium Management LLC Buys 513,376 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 480.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,376 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in BlackBerry by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,534,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BlackBerry by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BlackBerry by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,956,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BB opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

