Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.79 million, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.20. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. Research analysts predict that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 222,121 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

