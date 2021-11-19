Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.