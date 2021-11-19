Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $812.32

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 812.32 ($10.61) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.95). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 838 ($10.95), with a volume of 67,420 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £513.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 812.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 780.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

