Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $848.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 848 ($11.08) and last traded at GBX 848 ($11.08), with a volume of 28533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 838 ($10.95).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 812.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 780.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £519.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78.

Get Mid Wynd International Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.