Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 757.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

