Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.
Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.
About Micro Focus International
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
