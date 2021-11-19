Michael Zacharia Buys 1,440 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Director Michael Zacharia acquired 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $24,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Zacharia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00.

TRIN opened at $17.14 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $12,773,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 278.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 230,243 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

