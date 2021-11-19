Michael Harper Acquires 5,000 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Michael Harper purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.50) on Friday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.71) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, October 15th.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

