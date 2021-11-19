Michael A. Smith Sells 1,500 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZBRA traded down $10.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $596.47. 10,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $333.06 and a one year high of $614.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 124,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,544,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 344.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

