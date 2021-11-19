M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Get M&G alerts:

MGPUF stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.