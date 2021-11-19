MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Up 51.3% in October

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

