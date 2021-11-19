Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 85,535.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.24 per share, with a total value of $375,440.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $175,234.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,287 shares of company stock worth $1,670,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

