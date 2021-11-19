Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 7,898 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 112,828.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

