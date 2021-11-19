Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 11,028 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 110,280.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

