Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 85,109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,448 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROIC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

