Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 94,484.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,801 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in First BanCorp. by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 233,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First BanCorp. by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 527,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

