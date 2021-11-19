Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 98,525.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after buying an additional 348,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.11. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.27 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

