MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 10,701 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 372,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $703,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.