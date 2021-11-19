MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

