MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,743 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADV shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

