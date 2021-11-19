MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.