MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

