Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$53.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

TSE MX opened at C$55.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49.

In other news, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,845.76.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

