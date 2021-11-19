Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methanex to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of MEOH opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.03. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Methanex stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

