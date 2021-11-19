Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Methanex were worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,078,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 113,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,318,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.03. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

