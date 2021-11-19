MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) rose 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 1,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

MRPRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

