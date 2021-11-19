Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Meritor also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.75 EPS.

Meritor stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 936,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

