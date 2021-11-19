Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

