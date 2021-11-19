Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.24 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $877.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

